Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) is Meritage Portfolio Management’s 8th Largest Position

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises 1.4% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,966 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,044. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.14 and its 200 day moving average is $246.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.