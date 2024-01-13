Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,900 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the December 15th total of 379,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cadre Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDRE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 218,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,279. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.68 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadre will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDRE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,977.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,977,533 shares in the company, valued at $447,420,831.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,977.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,977,533 shares in the company, valued at $447,420,831.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $242,190.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,506.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,180 shares of company stock worth $1,659,202 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cadre by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.