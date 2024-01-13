Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.72

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.72 and last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 152322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Cadre had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $242,190.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,506.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $242,190.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,506.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $310,818.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,883,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,131,645.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,180 shares of company stock worth $1,659,202 over the last three months. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cadre by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 89.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 75.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 6.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

