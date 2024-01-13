Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.87. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,411,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,465,000 after purchasing an additional 676,512 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,818,000 after purchasing an additional 329,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,099,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

