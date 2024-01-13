Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CZR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.33.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.87.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

