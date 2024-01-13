Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Caesarstone from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $142.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.16 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Equities analysts expect that Caesarstone will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Caesarstone by 113.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Caesarstone by 47.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Caesarstone by 41.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

