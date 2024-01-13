Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 519.4% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHW

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of CHW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. 143,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,362. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $6.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.