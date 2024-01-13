Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Trading Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
CXB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
In other news, Director Darren John Hall purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$65,000.00. Insiders bought 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $124,004 over the last ninety days.
Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.
