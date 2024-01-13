Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 21,638 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,638 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Avista worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 21.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 148.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 83.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Price Performance

NYSE:AVA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 373,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,418. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Avista’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Avista

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.