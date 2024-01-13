Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 28,890 Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.22% of InnovAge worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in InnovAge by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InnovAge Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INNV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. 14,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.72.
InnovAge Company Profile
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
