Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 396 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of PGT Innovations worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGTI. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 3.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in PGT Innovations by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PGT Innovations by 27.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PGT Innovations by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 8.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGTI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Shares of PGTI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 443,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,350. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $399.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.79 million. Research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,336,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,139,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

