Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 4,846 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Air Lease worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,258,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Barclays started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Air Lease Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:AL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. 459,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,632. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

