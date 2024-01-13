Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,861,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 242.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,100,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after buying an additional 1,375,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after buying an additional 1,224,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on XRAY. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,817. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.