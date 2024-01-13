Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 3,610 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 111.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.27. 222,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,754. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

