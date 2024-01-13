Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.06. 501,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.43. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.80 and a 1-year high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

