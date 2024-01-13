Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Envestnet worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Shares of ENV traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.28. 321,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,743. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.40.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

