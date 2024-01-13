Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.18% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADUS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after buying an additional 799,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8,167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 72,116 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 166,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,508,000 after purchasing an additional 50,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.99. 114,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

