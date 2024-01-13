Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 10,082 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of M.D.C. worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 335,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,399. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.57.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

MDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

