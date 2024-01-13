Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 40,957 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,957 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,924. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $166.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

