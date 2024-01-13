Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $1,164,873,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,724,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.37.

Shares of CP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

