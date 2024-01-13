Canadian Utilities Limited (CU) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.453 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

TSE:CU traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$31.82. 350,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,148. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$28.13 and a 52-week high of C$39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.50.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$812.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3403331 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.