Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.453 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$31.82 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$28.13 and a twelve month high of C$39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$812.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3403331 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CU. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.71.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

