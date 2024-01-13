Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Major Shareholder Elliot Cooperstone Sells 25,000 Shares

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $93,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,407.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 24,171 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $79,764.30.

On Monday, January 8th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 13,328 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $53,312.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Elliot Cooperstone sold 43,505 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $235,797.10.

On Thursday, December 28th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,197 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $247,182.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 21,154 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $115,077.76.

On Thursday, December 21st, Elliot Cooperstone sold 89,152 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $510,840.96.

Cano Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $190.00.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.50) by ($73.37). The business had revenue of $788.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 133.59% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. Research analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 875.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99,928 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cano Health by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cano Health by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 150.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 39.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

