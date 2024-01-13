Capital Advantage Inc. Has $18.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.9% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 547,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,558. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.