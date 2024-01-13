Capital Advantage Inc. Purchases 5,603 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $15,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,096 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,633,000 after buying an additional 2,681,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after buying an additional 869,248 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,411 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.