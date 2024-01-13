Capital Advantage Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,728,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.52. 1,186,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,627. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $56.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

