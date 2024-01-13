Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 900 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Capital Advantage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in PG&E in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Down 0.3 %

PG&E stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. 14,393,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,821,180. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG&E

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.