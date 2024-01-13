Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 3,286 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 74,344,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,872,952. The stock has a market cap of $259.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

