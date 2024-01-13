Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after buying an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,455,000 after buying an additional 888,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $81,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3,006.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,930,000 after purchasing an additional 314,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 414,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,834,000 after purchasing an additional 278,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.7 %

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.60. The stock had a trading volume of 222,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,489. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.92 and a 52-week high of $230.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.21 and a 200 day moving average of $203.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.