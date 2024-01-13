Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.54.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Republic Services stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,258. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

