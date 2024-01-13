Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.8% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.4% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 573,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,562,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,419. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

