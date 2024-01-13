Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $32.24 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,359,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,257. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

