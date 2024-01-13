Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,261 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.62. 104,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $265.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

