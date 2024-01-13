Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.20.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.71. 1,456,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $366.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical



Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.



