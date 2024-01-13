Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,428 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 477,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,163,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 26.0% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 41.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,305,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HDB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

