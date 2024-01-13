Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 183,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the period.

SCHA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.68. 851,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

