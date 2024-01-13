Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 458 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $305.56. 1,170,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,536. The company has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.32 and a 12 month high of $306.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.29 and a 200-day moving average of $281.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

