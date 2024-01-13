Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 563 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. 745,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,647. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

