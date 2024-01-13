Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $32,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,890,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,819. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

