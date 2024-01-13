Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

