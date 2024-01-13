Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Trading Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
