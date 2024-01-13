Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,094. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The company has a market cap of $334.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

