Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 9,600 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,241,000 after purchasing an additional 455,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

RCI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. 222,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,155. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.32%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

