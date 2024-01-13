Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.70. 30,373,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,891,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

