Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,825 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,099. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day moving average is $106.39.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $93.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TROW

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.