Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

