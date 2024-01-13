Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.70

Castelnau Group (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.70 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 76.50 ($0.98). Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 76.50 ($0.98), with a volume of 15,450 shares trading hands.

Castelnau Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 40.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.72. The stock has a market cap of £243.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.00.

Castelnau Group Company Profile

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. It holds investments in private and public companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

