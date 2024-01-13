CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 39,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 42,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.
The company has a market cap of $103.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.
CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter.
CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.
