Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $176.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.63.

CE opened at $147.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese has a 1-year low of $97.12 and a 1-year high of $159.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 83.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Celanese by 180.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

