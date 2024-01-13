Centamin (LON:CEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.11

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.11 ($1.15) and traded as high as GBX 95.25 ($1.21). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 93.35 ($1.19), with a volume of 4,950,212 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,910.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.15.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

