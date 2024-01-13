Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 739,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Centene by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 516,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after buying an additional 138,117 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 49.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Centene Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.81. 2,966,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,204. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $79.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

